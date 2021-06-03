NVS Exam 2021 For Class 6 Admission Postponed In Mizoram, Nagaland & Meghalaya Amid COVID

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic situation, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has postponed the admission exams. For Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS Exam 2021 for Class 6 admission has been postponed. On June 19, 2021, the exam was set to take place. More information is available on the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti's official website, navodaya.gov.in.

NVS class 6 exam date postponed due to COVID 19

The new date for the NVS Exam 2021 for Class 6 admission will be communicated to applicants 15 days prior to the exam date. Except for Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, the NVS Exam 2021 for class 6 admission was previously postponed in all states. On June 1, 2021, the notice was made public.

NVS class 6 exam postponed

Once the circumstance is favourable, the NVS Exam 2021 for Class 6 entrance is expected to be held. Students can continue to study for the admissions test until then. Students must properly review the question booklet and exam format. The question paper will be divided into three sections: a 50-mark Mental Ability Test, a 25-mark Arithmetic Test, and a 25-mark Language Test. For more information about the NVS Exam 2021 for Class 6 entrance, visit the official website.

The official notice reads:

“Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “19.06.2021” in the states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test.”

The official website of NVS describes the vision and mission of the board as: The National Policy on Education of 1986 called for the establishment of residential schools, known as Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, to nurture the best of rural talent. It was thought that children with extraordinary potential or aptitude should be given the opportunity to advance more quickly by making good quality education available to them regardless of their financial ability to pay for it. The Navodaya Vidyalaya System, which began as a one-of-a-kind experiment, is now unrivalled in the history of Indian and international schooling. Its importance stems from the selection of talented rural students as the target group and the aim to offer them with a quality education equivalent to that provided by the best in a residential school system.

