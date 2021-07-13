NWDA Admit Card 2021 Released On Official Website, Here's Direct Link To Download

NWDA Admit Card 2021: National Water Development Agency released the admit card of exam that is to be conducted for the posts of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, UDC, Stenographer Gr-II, and UDC. Candidates who registered themselves can download their admit card from the official website that is nwda.gov.in. A Step-by-step guide to download admit card has been given below.

NWDA Admit Card 2021: How to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website http://nwda.gov.in/

On the homepage click on ‘Vacancy’ option

A new tab will be opened, click on ‘Download Admit Card Online’ option under the link that reads, ‘Online Applications are invited for the post of Junior Engineer(Civil), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, UDC, Stenographer Grade-II and LDC on direct recruitment basis in NWDA from Indian Citizens (Advertisement No. 07/2021)’.

On the redirected page candidate needs to enter their ‘login ID’ and ‘Password’ which they used while registration

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download and keep a printout with you

Here is the direct link to download admit card

NWDA Recruitment 2021

Almost a month ago, National Water Development Agency (NWDA) invited online applications for 62 posts. The posts include junior engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, upper division clerk, stenographer grade-2, and lower division clerk posts. Aspirants who met the required qualifications applied for the posts before June 25.

NWDA Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer - 16

Hindi Translator - 01

Jr. Accounts Officer - 05

Upper Division Clerk - 12

Stenographer - 05

Lower Division Clerk - 23

Pay Scale for 62 posts

Junior Engineer - Level - 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Hindi Translator - Level - 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Jr. Accounts Officer - Level - 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Upper Division Clerk - Level - 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100/-)

Stenographer - Level - 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100/-)

Lower Division Clerk - Level -2 (Rs.19900- 63200/-)

Here is the direct link to the recruitment notification.