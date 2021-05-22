NWDA Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Now For JE, UDC, LDC, Stenographer Posts

NWDA Recruitment 2021: National Water Development Agency (NWDA), Delhi has invited online applications for various posts. The posts include junior engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, upper division clerk, stenographer grade-2, and lower division clerk posts. There are a total of 62 posts.

Aspirants who meet the required qualifications and fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for the posts. The last date to apply is June 25. Read on to know more details about the posts and vacancies.

NWDA Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer - 16

Hindi Translator - 01

Jr. Accounts Officer - 05

Upper Division Clerk - 12

Stenographer - 05

Lower Division Clerk - 23

Pay Scale:

Junior Engineer - Level - 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Hindi Translator - Level - 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Jr. Accounts Officer - Level - 6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Upper Division Clerk - Level - 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100/-)

Stenographer - Level - 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100/-)

Lower Division Clerk - Level -2 (Rs.19900- 63200/-)

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer - Candidates should have a Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognised University or equivalent. Hindi Translator - Candidates should have a Master's degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level, OR Master's degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR Master's degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level;

OR Master's degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level;

OR Master's Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level;

AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government office, including Government of India Undertaking. Jr. Accounts Officer - Candidates should have a Degree in Commerce from a recognized University/Institute. Three-year experience in Cash and Accounts in a Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body Upper Division Clerk - Candidates should have a Degree from a recognized University. Stenographer - Candidates should have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board/University. Skill(Shorthand) Test (on Computer) at the speed of 80 wpm. Lower Division Clerk - Candidates should have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board and A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer.

Age Limit:

Junior Engineer - 18-27 years

Hindi Translator - 21-30 years

Jr. Accounts Officer - 21-30 years

Upper Division Clerk - 18-27 years

Stenographer - 18-27 years

Lower Division Clerk - 18-27 years

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules will be provided)

NWDA Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

For Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer and UDC, selection will be done through a competitive Computer Based online Test.

For Stenographer Gr-II and LDC, selection will be done through a competitive Computer Based online Test and Skill Test (Shorthand/Typing). Typing Test will be conducted in English or Hindi on a computer only.