OAS Result 2019: OPSC Releases Topper List, Aswini Kumar Panda Tops The Final List

OAS Result 2019: OPSC released the list of toppers recently. The steps to check the topper list have been mentioned below in this article.

OAS Result

Image: Pixabay


OAS Result 2019: Odisha Public Service Commission has released the Odisha Administrative Services final selection list under OAS Result 2019. The result highlights that a total of 153 candidates have qualified for the state civil service examination. Along with results, the OAS Result 2019 topper list has also been released. The list of toppers has been uploaded on the official website. It has also been mentioned here. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded from opsc.gov.in.

OAS Result 2019: Toppers list

  1. Aswini Kumar Panda
  2. Ankur Abhilash
  3. Rashmirekha Patra. 

A total of 56 female candidates have marked their place in the final merit list of the OPSC civil service exam 2019. The candidates who have been selected will be appointed as Group A and Group B officers under Odisha Civil Services posts. The steps to download results as well as the direct link to download OAS Result 2019 topper list is shared below.

It should be noted that this is the final result. It includes scores of the interview that was conducted offline between September 22, 2021, and October 5, 2021, Since the exam was conducted in offline mode, all the COVID-19 protocols were followed. The mains result has already been declared on September 9, 2021. The Mains result highlights were that 307 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round.

How to download OAS Result 2019 topper list?

  • Candidates who were there for an interview should visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission, opsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, jump to the ‘Latest News’ or ‘What’s New’ section
  • Click on the link which reads, "Recommendation Notice for Recruitment to Odisha Civil Services 2019 (Advt. No. 11 of 2019-20)"
  • The merit list will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download the PDF file and should take a print of the merit list for any future reference.
  • Post checking the merit list, selected candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of OPSC to get more updates on the joining procedure 
