Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 Declared, 98.58% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021: The Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education has announced the Odisha Board class 12th Result 2021 for Arts steam on Saturday. The results have been declared in the second half at 1 pm. State Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the results in a press conference. The CHSE Odisha board had already announced the results for commerce and science streams. At that time, the CHSE board did not confirm the result date for the Arts and Vocational system as the State Board was in contact with the Supreme Court to declare an extension date. Over 2.20 lakh students who registered themselves for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the results can check their results now. Registered candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards online.

Result Highlights

Less than 100 students have secured above 90% marks. In 2020, only 1 student managed to secure above 90% marks.

98.58% pass percentage has been recorded this year in Odisha

46,101 students have got second division, and 30,510 students have secured above 60% marks

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts result 2021: Websites to check

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2021: Date and time

The CHSE 2021 results for the Arts stream has been declared on August 14

The results have been uploaded on the official website at 1.20 pm

Things students need before checking CHSE Plus 2 results

The student will only need their registration id or unique number or enrollment number Students will need a good internet connection and a mobile or laptop.

CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Follow these easy steps to quickly check your results

Candidates will have to visit any of the websites mentioned above

On the homepage, candidates will have to go to the 'Result Section'

Click on the link which reads Annual CHSE examination (Arts)

OR here is the direct link to check scorecards

After filling in the details, click on the submit button.

Candidates will be redirected to the result page

Students are advised to take a screenshot and print out the result for future reference.

The board had initially decided to conduct the board examination, but could not do so due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Along with Odisha, several other state boards followed a different assessment protocol. The results have been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Like science and commerce results, the CHSE Arts Result 2021 was also supposed to be declared before the deadline. However, CHSE requested permission and asked for extra time to release the board exam results for Arts and Vocational students. The Board said that it was not possible to declare the results of all streams by July 31.