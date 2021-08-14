Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 Declared, 98.58% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021: The Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education has announced the Odisha Board class 12th Result 2021 for Arts steam on Saturday. The results have been declared in the second half at 1 pm. State Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the results in a press conference. The CHSE Odisha board had already announced the results for commerce and science streams. At that time, the CHSE board did not confirm the result date for the Arts and Vocational system as the State Board was in contact with the Supreme Court to declare an extension date. Over 2.20 lakh students who registered themselves for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the results can check their results now. Registered candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scorecards online.
The board had initially decided to conduct the board examination, but could not do so due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Along with Odisha, several other state boards followed a different assessment protocol. The results have been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Like science and commerce results, the CHSE Arts Result 2021 was also supposed to be declared before the deadline. However, CHSE requested permission and asked for extra time to release the board exam results for Arts and Vocational students. The Board said that it was not possible to declare the results of all streams by July 31.