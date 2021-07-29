Odisha Board 12th Result 2021 To Be Released On July 31, Here's How You Can Check

Odisha 12th result 2021: Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha announced the Odisha class 12 result date. As per the official announcement, Council for Higher Secondary Education CHSE 12th result for science and commerce will be released by July end. The School and Mass Education Department on July 28 said that results are scheduled to be out on July 31. Students must note that CHSE Odisha Arts result and Vocational Studies result date have not been announced yet. However, it is being expected that CHSE will soon upload the result announcement on its official website that is chseodisha.nic.in. Results can also be checked on orissaresults.nic.in. Students are advised to follow the step by step guide mentioned below to check results once it is announced on July 31.

Odisha's School and Mass Education Department said, "CHSE +2 Result would be announced on July 31."

Odisha 12th Result 2021: Date and Time

Class 12th results will be uploaded on July 31, 2021

The results will be uploaded in the second half at 12:30 p.m. (tentatively)

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result

To check your result first go to the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link 'Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2021'

Enter your roll number, registration number, and date of birth

Submit the entry and view results

Download the results for future reference

Supreme Court on Class 12th Results

The Supreme Court of India had earlier advised all the state boards to ensure that class 12th results should be released by July 31, 2021. The Court said this in order to ensure that there is no loss of the academic year. State Board officials said that results would surely be published by the deadline. Registered students are advised to be ready with their registration number or roll number for checking results as soon as it is declared.

Class 12th result: Evaluation Criteria

Odisha Board like many other boards, canceled the Board exam this year owing to the COVID-19 situation in the state as well as the country. The Board post-cancellation came up with evaluation criteria to evaluate more than 3.5 lakh students who registered for exams this year. State Board is preparing CHSE Odisha Result 2021 on the basis of marks obtained by the students in Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 internal exams.