Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exam Cancelled; Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Announces

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic situation, the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to cancel the Class 12 exams this year. The Chief Minister of the state, Naveen Patnaik has declared that the CHSE plus two board exam have been cancelled. Read on to know more CHSE exam news about the CHSE class 12 board exam.

Odisha CHSE class 12 exam

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said today in announcing the decision, “Education and livelihood have been the worst affected during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, keeping everyone safe in this pandemic is most important. Keeping in this view, the Plus II exams conducted by CHSE has been cancelled this year”. The decision was made in light of the uncertain circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as feedback from many stakeholders.

CBSE board exam cancelled

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Class 12 students organised a months-long Twitter campaign with multiple hashtags to push CBSE to cancel the exams. Students from Karnataka's state board are following in their footsteps, using Twitter to call for the cancellation of board exams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in announcing the cancellation of the CBSE 12th Examination, also requested everyone to be sympathetic to the kids. Kumar indicated today that the decision to cancel the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam was made with the students' safety and welfare in mind.

Aims and objectives as defined on the official website

The Council of Higher Secondary Education is a self-governing body that works under the supervision of the School and Mass Education Department of the Odisha government, and is responsible for the examination and results of +2 students, as well as some related tasks such as affiliation and syllabus. The Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 established the Council of Higher Secondary Education in the state of Orissa to govern, oversee, and improve higher secondary education in the state. The Council's administrative functions began on September 7, 1982, in a rented building in Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar. The Council eventually built its own administrative facility on Plot No. C-2, Samantapur, Bhubaneswar, where it has been in operation since January 2, 1996. PRAJNAPITHA is the name of the campus. The Chairman is the Council's Executive Head, while the Secretary is the Office's Head. There are 27 sections in total, 24 in the Main Office and 3 in the Council's Zonal offices. Administrative, Academic, Finance, and Examination are the major categories under which the duties of 9 sections of the Main Office are grouped.

