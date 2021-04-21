Odisha Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled, Class 12 Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19

Odisha class 10 Board Exam: The Odisha government has cancelled the Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2021 due to the increasing number of COVID19 cases across the country. As per the official announcement, the Class 10 examination has been cancelled for the Odisha state board and Madrasa Education Board. The results of class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment.

Odisha Board Exams 2021: Class 10 exam cancelled, class 12 exam postponed

Moreover, students who are not satisfied with the marks based on internal assessment and want to appear in the examination will be given a chance by the state government when the situation is conducive for exams. The decision to cancel the matric exams comes a day after a large number of students protested in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence demanding to cancel the exam. The Odisha Class 10 board examination was scheduled to begin on May 3 and end on May 15, 2021, in the state. The Odisha government has postponed the Class 12 examination for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams that were scheduled to begin on May 19.

CBSE, ICSE, IB and state boards of over 12 states have postponed or cancel their board exams in the light of Coronavirus second wave in the country. Competitive exams like JEE, NEET, UGC-NET etc have also been postponed due to the pandemic. New dates will be notified later.