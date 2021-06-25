Odisha Class 10 Result Declared: Here's How To Check Result At Bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha class 10th result has been declared. Students can see their Odisha HSC result on the official website http://bseodisha.nic.in. A total of 6 lakh 9 thousand 299 students have passed the exam. Out of it 3 lakh 1 thousand 705 are female candidates and rest are male candidates who have passed the HSC exam.

Pass percentage of regular category has been recorded- 97.89%

Pass percentage of ex-regular category has been recorded- 88.33%

Pass percentage of cc ex-regular category has been recorded- 88.08%

How to check Odisha 10th result

Go to official website http://bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the result notice

Enter the details required (roll number, date of birth, name, and more)

The result will be opened in a new tab

Check the details and download it

Take a printout for future reference

In case of internet issue, type OR01 and send SMS to 5676750

In order to get approval for publishing Odisha board 10th result, it was placed before the examination committee of the board at around 1 pm today. Results have been uploaded only after the approval of the committee. Odisha Board will also distribute the physical copies of marksheet and will issue the required certificates too. However, the date of release for physical copies has not been announced yet. Know how to check the results

Evaluation criteria and pass percentage

There are few candidates who have not appeared in practice tests. In such a case, BSE Odisha will give 100% weightage to the marks secured in the Class 9th examination. Subject-wise highest marks will be taken into consideration. Last year, the pass percentage was 78.86%. Over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams in 2020. Out of them, 4.21 lakh passed. Pass percentage was increased in year 2020, as year 2019 recorded at pass percentage at 70.78.

Odisha Board class 12th result

Odisha Board did not conduct board exams this year. Due to COVID Pandemic, keeping students' safety in mind, State Board decided to cancel it. BSE Odisha has followed alternative evaluation criteria for calculating marks and generating results. Result for class 12th is expected to be released by the second week of August 2021.











