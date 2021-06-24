Odisha Class 10th Result Date And Time: Odisha HSC Results To Be Declared On June 25

Odisha class 10th result: Board of Secondary Education is likely to release Odisha HSC Result for year 2021. Odisha class 10 result will be declared on Friday. It is expected to be uploaded in the evening at around 4 pm on June 25. It is advised that students check results at 6 pm. Results can be accessed at the official website http://bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates are further advised to keep checking the official site for knowing Odisha 10th result date and time.

Odisha Board 10th result: How to check

Go to official website http://bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the result notice

Enter the details required (roll number, date of birth, name, and more)

The result will be opened in a new tab

Check the details and download it

Take a printout for future reference

In case of internet issue, type OR01 and send SMS to 5676750

Board of Secondary Education: History

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a body corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls, and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations. Courses help students in their preparation for University education and equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of 753001, Odisha (India). study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above. It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack.