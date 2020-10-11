Odisha CPET 2020 For PG Courses To Begin From October 12 Amid COVID-19

The Odisha state Higher Education Department on October 9 announced that the Common Post-Graduation Admission Entrance Test (CPET) for admission to masters degree courses in colleges and universities in Odisha will begin on October 12 and will continue till October 22. Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra said that the admission will be held in 83 streams. He added, despite indulging in individual selection tests, 68 colleges and state-run universities will admit students through this common entrance test.

Read: UPSC NDA Result 2020: NDA Exam 2020 Result Out At joinindianarmy.nic.in

With the concept of a single entrance test, students will be able to save money as they do not have to apply at multiple institutes now. Also, CPET provides a single-window system for applying and appearing in one entrance test. This will be more convenient for students as it will save them from appearing in multiple tests conducted by multiple institutes at different places.

Read: CPET 2020: Odisha CPET Admit Card And Exam Dates Out At Samsodisha.gov.in

Safety measures being taken

Mishra said that the Merit list will come out on November 7. Talking about the safety measures that were being taken, he said, “Special arrangements will be made for COVID-19 examinees to attend the entrance. They can appear in the examination from isolation rooms”. As per reports by PTI, a total of 62,200 students have applied for the test and the entrance will be held in 26 centres for 14,700 post-graduate seats available.

Read: OJEE 2020 Admit Card Likely To Be Released After 5 Pm Today On October 5

Also Read: TS LAWCET Hall Ticket & PGLCET Hall Ticket 2020 Out Now On Website At ‘tsche.ac.in’