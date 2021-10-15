Odisha Govt Announces Resumption Of Schools For Classes 8 To 11 From Oct 21

In view of declining COVID cases, many state governments in India have come forward to ease the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the Odisha government has also announced the resumption of schools for classes 8th to 11th from October 21, 2021. After a long gap, Odisha schools will be restored to physical learning mode under strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. For the last one week, schools have remained closed due to the Durga Puja and Kumar Purnima festival.

Currently, the state government has not announced the reopening of schools from classes 1 to 7. According to School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash, the COVID situation in the state has been significantly improving, which is why the government has planned to resume physical classes in the coming weeks. "The COVID situation has been improving in the state. We will resume classroom teaching for students of classes 8 and 11 from October 21. A notification will be issued soon, "he added, reported PTI. Meanwhile, the government has asked all the teachers to get vaccinated, and the district officials have also been directed to check on the schools situated in their respective districts.

COVID situation in Odisha

COVID cases in Odisha are on the decline because the daily recoveries are outnumbering the new cases. The state reported a total of 521 fresh cases on Thursday, which was marginally less than the previous days. The total number of COVID cases stood at 10,33, 809. In the last 24 hours, the state witnessed six death cases due to COVID, taking the death toll to 8,274 cases. The Kudra district of Odisha reported 249 cases, while Cuttak recorded as many as 60 cases. Meanwhile, Deogarh, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, and Nuapada districts did not report any fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Image: Shutterstock