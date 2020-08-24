COVID-19: Odisha Govt To Reduce School Syllabus; Presumes September To Be Crucial

Considering the surge in Coronavirus cases, the Odisha government is likely to announce a reduction in school syllabus for students for the academic year 2020-21. The development comes days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII during the academic session 2020-21.

State School and Mass Education Minister, Sameer Ramjan Das spoke to ANI and said that final decision on the portion of the syllabus will be taken in a couple of days, adding that Odisha is now witnessing a peak in COVID-19 cases and the month of September is also going to be crucial.

"We are working on the issue of syllabus reduction for students. Though no decision has been taken yet on how much it will be reduced, a clear picture is likely to come in a couple of days."

"All the schools in Odisha are now closed till August 31, as per the previous decision. Odisha is now witnessing a peak in COVID-19 cases and the month of September is also going to be crucial in the ongoing fight against coronavirus," Das added. The minister added that the percentage of reduction in the syllabus can only be decided after the dates to reopen schools.

Odisha allows visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their homes

Meanwhile, the Odisha Government's Higher Education department has allowed visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till COVID-19 situation normalizes. A letter on Monday from the department read as, "In continuation to the letter under reference, Government have been pleased to allow the visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till resumption of normalcy in COVID-19 pandemic. They are not required to come to college to take on-line classes."

COVID in Odisha

Odisha on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 2,993 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths due to the infection. With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 409 and the infection tally reached 78,530, a health official said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have also died, but the cause of their deaths was attributed to some other reasons.

