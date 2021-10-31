Odisha JEE Counselling 2021: Second Mock Seat Allotment List To Be Released Today

OJEE Counselling 2021: The second mock seat allotment list for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is expected to be announced today, October 31, 2021. Candidates can check or download the second mock seat results by logging onto the official website - ojee.nic.in. The Mock Seat Allotment List 2 will be released based on the choices made by the candidates till October 30. It must be noted that the choice locking facility for the candidates will start tomorrow, November 1, and the deadline to freeze the choice is till the next day, November 2, 2021.

OJEE Counselling 2021: Admission | Second Mock Seat Allotment List

The mock seat allotment list will be announced for the admission of candidates to B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, INT MSc, and B.CAT courses across Odisha. On November 5, 2021, the state board will announce the first seat allotment list, after which the candidates will have to select seats by paying an acceptance fee for the same and by uploading the required documents. To download the second mock seat allotment, it is recommended to follow the steps given below.

OJEE Counselling 2021: Steps to download second mock seat allotment list

STEP 1: To download the second mock seat allotment list, candidates need to visit the official website, ojee.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Counselling for BTECH, BARCH, BPLAN, INT MSc, BCAT Courses".

STEP 3: Automatically, a new window would open.

Candidates must fill in the JEE Main Application Number and Password or OJEE Application Number and Password.

STEP 5: Post-login, the mock seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Candidates can take a printout of the copy for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock