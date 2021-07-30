Odisha Lets Medical Colleges & Allied Institutes Resume; Prescribes Strict COVID Norms

The Odisha government on July 28 allowed the resumption of medical colleges and other educational institutions in view of the consistent downward trend of COVID-19 infections in the state. Institutions of teaching including nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, public health and other paramedical/allied medical science courses have been permitted to resume operations with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

In accordance with guidelines, all theory classes shall continue via online arrangements and clinical classes will be held with 50% capacity. Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students should be demarcated, the guidelines stated. Additionally, the institutions have been directed to prepare for vaccination drives for students and college staff in coordination with local health authorities.

Parents' written consent pre-requisite to attend classes

A written submission from wards' parents/guardians is mandatory in order to attend sessions, the directives enumerated.

"The institution shall make provision for screening of the students for COVID symptoms while entering the practical hall/clinical wards. The students must adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviours - use masks, wash hands and avoid crowded places," it said.

Individuals who are not fully jabbed will be segregated into separate blocks and they are prohibited from entering the library premises too.

"Incomplete vaccinated/unvaccinated students if allowed in the hostel shall be segregated into separate blocks. They will not be allowed to the library. Separate areas must be earmarked in the dining facility for this group," the guidelines said.

Meanwhile, examinations will be conducted for different batches in succession with adherence to the COVID appropriate behaviour and the use of more examination halls for theory papers. The college authority will ensure regular screening of the students in hostels for COVID symptoms and facilities for COVID positives or suspicious cases for isolation and quarantine.

COVID-positive students are barred from taking examinations and shall appear for the same in the next schedule. The guidelines stated that drop years will not reflect in the certificates issued by the college authorities subject to the production of the laboratory proof. Also, no academic, social, religious or sports activity will be allowed for the students on campus.