Odisha OJEE Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check Scorecards

Odisha OJEE Result 2021: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination result has been declared on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The OJEE Result 2021 has been uploaded on the official website ojee.nic.in. The Odisha JEE Result 2021 which have been released on Wednesday is for the exam that was conducted by the OJEE Board between September 6 and 18, 2021. Earlier the OJEE Exam 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from June 17 to 24, 2021 but it was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

Candidates who took the exam and were waiting to check their OJEE 2021 results can do it now on the official website. As per reports, 65,763 candidates registered themselves for the OJEE Exam 2021 and 49,360 appeared for the same. The examination was conducted in CBT mode for admission of candidates to various B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Pharma, MBA, M.Tech, MCA, and other courses. The results booklet was released by the Skill Development and Technical Education Minister of Odisha. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results. The direct link to check the same has also been attached.

OJEE 2021 scorecard highlights: List of toppers

Piyush Chanduka topped the exam from the B.Tech stream

Laxmi Priya Senapati topped the exam from the B.Pharm stream

Asutosh Rathi topped the exam from the MBA stream

Nishikanta Parida topped from the MCA stream

OJEE Result 2021: How to download

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website-ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Rank Card OJEE 2021."

Candidates will be redirected to a new window where they will be asked to fill in credentials like application number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the results for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the results

As the results have been declared, the counselling process will begin soon. While appearing for the counselling and document verification round candidates should not forget to carry their original documents. Candidates will also have to show their OJEE Rank Card 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the seat offered to the candidates would be based on their performance in the OJEE Exam 2021.