Odisha Police Constable Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download Result

The results for the Constable (Communication) recruitment exam 2021 have been released by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board on their official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result at the official website: odishapolice.gov.in/. The examination was held from November 15 to 17 in computer-based test mode.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 244 posts of communication constable in the technical cadre of Odisha Police will be filled. As per the merit list, a total of 739 candidates have passed the examination and are eligible to sit for the schedule of physical measurement and physical efficiency tests.

According to the official notice, the further selection round will be conducted at OSAP 7th Bn Ground (in front of Aranya Bhawan), Bhubaneswar, from December 17, 2021, onwards. The shortlisted candidates are advised to go through the General Instructions for the PET and visit the website regularly to learn of further updates, "the notice said.

Odisha Police Constable Result 2021 Declared: Here's how to check results:

STEP 1: To check the Odisha police constable result, candidates must visit the official website of Odisha Police: odishapolice.azurewebsites.net

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results for Written Test (CBRE)"

STEP 3: Click on the link that reads, "List of Candidates Qualified for Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for the Post of Constable (Communication)"

STEP 4: Automatically, a new pdf will open up

STEP 5: Check your roll number and application number

STEP 6: Take a printout of the result for future use

For direct link to PDF click here.

Image: Unsplash