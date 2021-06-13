Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 For 721 SI, Constable Posts, Transgenders Also Eligible

In a landmark decision, the Odisha Police on Saturday released an official notification inviting applications from transgenders along with men and women for recruitment of constable and sub-inspectors posts. The state government has opened its door for people belonging to the transgender community to be a part of the police department. There are a total of 477 sub-inspectors and 244 constables (communication) posts.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021

The online application window will open on June 22. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online till July 15. The detailed notification and application link will be active on the official website of Odisha Police- odishapolice.gov.in Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test followed by physical efficiency tests.

"I invite qualified women and men to join the Odisha Police as constables (communication) and SIs to serve the people of the state. Also, for the first time, people belonging to the transgender category can apply for both the posts," Director General of Police Abhay told reporters in Cuttack. However, differently-abled people will not be eligible to apply. "Transgender candidates are eligible to apply, PWD (Persons with Disabilities) are not eligible to apply," the notification seeking the applications stated. Abhay said the recruitment to the SI post will be done to the main police cadre, while the constable (communications) is a technical cadre.

Eligibility Criteria for Odisha Police Recruitment

Sub-inspector posts: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Constable: Candidates must have passed the class 12 (Plus II) exam from a recognised board. They should also have a diploma in computer applications.

Candidates must have passed the class 12 (Plus II) exam from a recognised board. They should also have a diploma in computer applications. Candidates must be able to read and write in the Odia language. They must also have studied Odia language as one of the subjects in the high school certificate exam (Class 10) or have passed an exam in Odia language.

AGE LIMIT: Candidates must not be aged more than 28 years on January 1, 2021.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021

Extracts of Govt. Order relating to Recruitment of SIs of Police.



The complete RR may be accessed at https://t.co/ynZt4IT4jz pic.twitter.com/xLkJvmwpd2 — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 13, 2021

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2021

Extracts of Govt. Order relating to Recruitment of Constable (Communication) in Signals Service. pic.twitter.com/ebUEgnWp8u — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 13, 2021

The Odisha government had earlier decided to recruit transgender people as jail warders but a notification is yet to be issued. The Odisha Kinner and Third Gender Mahasangh, a transgender body, welcomed the decision of the Odisha Police and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"For the first time, a public advertisement has been issued seeking application from transgender people in government jobs in the state. Including the transgender people in the force will not only boost the confidence of the community but also change the society's perception towards transgender people," Mahasangh founder president Pratap Kumar Sahu said.

The Mahasangh, however, requested the chief minister to give some relaxation to transgender applicants in physical tests as many of the candidates may not be able to compete with men and women in running and other physical activities. Sahu pointed out that states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have already set examples by recruiting transgender people in their police forces.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had recognised the transgender community as the third gender and ruled that they have equal privileges over the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. The Parliament has also enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 to provide the community equal rights akin to other human beings.

(with inputs from PTI)