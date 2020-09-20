Odisha To Develop Technical Institutions Like ITIs & Polytechnics To CoEs In OMBADC Area

The Odisha government has started the process of developing technical institutions like ITI and Polytechnic to Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) area. This decision was taken in a high-level virtual meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

While speaking about the current state of employability of ITIs and Polytechnics in the meeting, Secretary Sanjay Singh said, "There are 100 per cent campus placements of the pass-outs from Badbil and Jajpur Polytechnics. Modernisation of the ITI, Badbil, Mining Engineering Keonjhar, ITI Rourkela, UGIE Rourkela with the furnishing of IT labs, life skill classes, workshops, modern classrooms, residential facilities, etc has been completed."

Odisha: ITIs & Polytechnics to be developed in OMBADC

The Government of India has recognized ITI Badbil as the ideal ITI in the country. Sanjay Singh said that the employability of the students from other ITIs in the country was also very high in the last few years. Understanding the need of CoEs, Tripathy instructed to develop such institutions in the OMBADC area so that more employment opportunities can be created. He further directed the officials to begin the new age trades in drone piloting, solar technology, smart agriculture, smart horticulture, robotic technology, mechatronics, additive manufacturing technology etc according to their demand in different ITIs and Polytechnics.

Singh said, "Presently, industry collaborative CoEs are being run in ITI, Cuttack, Pattamundai and Balasore. The leading industrial houses like Maruti Suzuki, IPSC and HSIL and Schneider Electric are in a collaborative partnership with these ITIs."

