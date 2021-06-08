OFSS Bihar Admission 2021: List Of Colleges And Schools Released, See Direct Link Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has finally released the details about colleges' seats for Class 11 exams under the BSEB OFSS Bihar Admission 2021. All the details that potential Class 11 students need such as a list of higher secondary schools and colleges, along with their locations, availability of seats for each stream (arts, commerce, science). All these details are available on the official BSEB website. Read on to know more details about the OFSS Bihar Admission 2021.

OFSS Bihar college details published online

Interested candidates who wish to appear for the OFSS inter admission for entry into Class 11, can check out the list of high schools and colleges along with the number of seats available for each stream. The list is extensive and covers thousands of high schools and colleges. Read on to know how to check out the official OFSS Bihar 2021 list online.

Interested candidates who want to see the list of high schools/colleges have to follow a very simple process.

Go to the official site of OFSS Bihar. Candidates will have to click on the 'College information' option on the homepage.

On the website, candidates will have to navigate to 'College wise consolidates stream strength' page.

Alternatively, candidates can also use the direct link given here - http://ofssbihar.in/SAMS/ReportOnConsolidatedStreamStrength.aspx

On this link, candidates can find the list of schools and colleges along with streamwise vacancies.

Candidates should download the details of relevant colleges they wish to seek OFSS inter admission into.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BSEB website for any new updates. New information and news about the OFSS Bihar Admission 2021 will be uploaded to the BSEB website regularly. Stay tuned for more updates on education news.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK