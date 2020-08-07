OFSS Bihar Merit List: OFSS Merit List 2020 Released At Ofssbihar.in

Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB has released the OFSS merit list 2020 today, on August 7, 2020. Students who have been seeking OFSS Bihar admission can check the OFSS merit list 2020 online on the official portal at www.ofssbihar.in. They can also find details about the further process for OFSS Bihar admission to class 11th. So, we have mentioned steps to check the merit list and download the intimation letter. Read on:

OFSS Bihar Merit List out

Bihar School Examination Board has announced the OFSS merit list 2020 on August 7, 2020. According to the official notice on the OFSS Bihar admission site, the merit list 2020 had come out at 11 am. Here are details on how to find the OFSS Bihar merit list 2020 and download the intimation letter. Check them out:

OFSS Bihar Merit List: How to download intimation letter?

Students can check their OFSS Bihar merit list 2020 online on the official website at www.ofssbihar.in. They can also find the allotted institutes. As per the details, they need to register themselves with the schools. However, for the same, the candidates would require an intimation letter. So, check out the steps to download it from www.ofssbihar.in.

Students need to visit the official website of OFSS Bihar admission at www.ofssbihar.in for OFSS merit list 2020 and intimation letter.

They need to check the OFSS Bihar merit list.

In the new window, students have to enter their details like application reference number, barcode, and mobile number.

After submitting, the students can check the options as per their choices and the OFSS Bihar merit list.

Later on, candidates can download the intimation letter for OFSS Bihar admission.

They can get a print out of the same for OFSS Bihar admission. Students have to carry the copy with two photographs and five extra for the registration process in the institute.

OFSS Bihar admission details

The board would release three OFSS merit list 2020 intermediate on the official portal. Students whose names are there in the first OFSS Merit List 2020 Intermediate need to confirm their admission between August 7, 2020, to August 12, 2020. Candidates can change the options for colleges as per their preferences. But for a higher choice, they would have to register at the respective schools. Moreover, the authorities would not be able to collect registration fees. The students would receive or pay the difference at the end of the OFSS Bihar admission process.

