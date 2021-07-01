Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply For Junior Assistant Posts Before Aug 15, Check Details

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited has invited applications for the various posts of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator). Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of Oil India at https://www.oil-india.com/. Here is the direct link to read the notification. Last date to submit the application is 15th August 2021, here is all you need to know about the vacancy.

Important dates

Date of application form advertisement- 1st July 2021

Last date to apply is 15th August 2021 till 11:59 pm

Reservation in vacancy

Out of 120 vacancies, 8 are reserved for SC,14 are reserved for ST, 32 are reserved for OBC, 12 are reserved for EWS and 54 is under UR category

Posts will also be reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities and Ex-Servicemen as per government guidelines

Reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities is 5.

Salary and age of Junior Assistant

Pay scale will fall in Grade III. Salary range will be between 26,600 to 90,000

Age Limit for general- Minimum 18 years and maximum 30 years

SC/ST Minimum 18 years and maximum 35 Years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) minimum 18 years and maximum 33 years

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board/ University with minimum 40% marks.

Passed Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc

Official advertisement of vacancy by oil India reads, “Please note that candidate(s) possessing the aforesaid essential qualification only should apply for the notified post.”

Oil India JA recruitment methodology

The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test. Qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others. Only those candidates, who fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned will be called for CBT.

Computer Based Test

The CBT will comprise questions in MCQ format. It will include questions for testing the requisite skills i.e. proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point). There will be no negative marking and the test will be bilingual i.e. English & Assamese. Duration will be 2 hours. Final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test.

The question paper for Computer Based Test will consist of 3 sections-

First is English language & general knowledge with some questions on Oil India Limited

Reasoning, Arithmetic/Numerical & Mental Ability

Relevant Technical Knowledge in the course curriculum depending on the post.

How to apply

Candidates will have to apply online only through the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions specified in ‘How to Apply’ section

After online registration, the system will generate a unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password.

Candidates must upload relevant documents with their recent coloured photograph and signature as specified therein.

Pay the online application fee

Keep the printout of the application which will be generated by the system

Online Application Fee:

For General/OBC candidate- ₹ 200/- and should be pained online. The online application fee is non-refundable. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from paying the online application fee.