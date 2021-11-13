Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Posts; Here's Direct Link

OIL India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL) is recruiting candidates for various posts across different locations. Aspirants can easily apply using the portal as the application forms are available on the official website of OIL. December 9, 2021, is the last day to fill out the application form. This recruitment process will fill a total of 146 seats.

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Posts Code Chemical Engineering CHE12021 Civil Engineering CIV12021 Computer Engineering COM12021 Electrical Engineering ELE12021 Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering ETC12021 Instrumentation Technology INS12021 Mechanical Technology MEC12021

Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the computer-based test.

As per the official notice issued by OIL, the selection process shall consist of a computer-based test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be a minimum of 40% for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and a minimum of 50% marks for others.

Candidates will be called for a computer-based test (CBT) only on the basis of their declaration in the completed online application form.

Oil India Recruitment: Job Location

Dibrugarh

Tinsukia

Sivasagar

Charaideo in Assam

Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: How to apply for Oil India Limited Vacancies

STEP 1: To apply online, candidates must visit the official website of OIL from the direct link given above.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, search and select the recruitment tab and click on the notification for Recruitment of work persons.

STEP 3: Alternatively, candidates can use the direct link given here - Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021

STEP 4: Click on "Register Now" and start filling in the details as asked.

STEP 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the requisite fee.

STEP 6: After submitting the application, download and print a copy of the same for future references.

