OJEE 2021 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's How To Check

OJEE Final Seat Allotment Result 2021: The result for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination final seat allotment has been declared today November 27, 2021. The OJEE 2021 final seat allotment is available on the official website and students can download it from - ojee.nic.in. After the completion of document verification and submission of fees at the nodal reporting centers, the exam conducting body released the final seat allotment of OJEE 2021. Candidates must note that if they want to check the Odisha JEE final seat allotment list they need to log in to the counseling portal using their login credentials such as the application number and password.

Candidates whose names are on the seat allotment list need to report to the allotted institute along with the seat allotment letter within the specified time limit. They would also require to carry all the educational documents along with their relevant documents to the allotted institute. Earlier, OJEE declared the OJEE 2021 round 2 seat allotment results were declared on November 18, 2021. It is recommended to visit the official websites regularly to get fresh updates and more information.

OJEE Final Seat Allotment Result: Here's how to download OJEE 2021 seat allotment round 1 result

Step 1 - To download OJEE 2021 seat allotment round 1 result candidates need to visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on the link that reads "OJEE 2021 final seat allotment" on the homepage.

Step 3 - Now, on the new page, enter login credentials and click on the "Sign In" button.

Step 4 - OJEE final seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 - Check the final allotment and download the allotment letter for future use.

