OJEE 2021 Postponed Due To COVID, Registration Deadline Extended Till July

OJEE 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The OJEE 2021 was scheduled to be held from June 17 to 24. The exam has been postponed and the revised dates will be notified in the first week of July. Moreover, the registration has been extended.

OJEE 2021 Postponed

"In view of the COVID -19 pandemic, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021), which was tentatively scheduled during 17th to 24th June, 2021, has been postponed. The revised dates of the Examination will be notified, on assessment of the situation, in the 1st week of July,:" the official notice reads.

With the postponement of OJEE 2021, the last date to register for the exam has also been extended. Earlier, the deadline to register for the exam was June 15. Candidates who could not register for OJEE 2021 can do it before July 12. The last date to pay the application fee is July 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 12 exams from a recognized board can apply for undergraduate courses in Odisha. For lateral courses, the students must have completed their bachelor's or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams. The OJEE committee has released separate forms for different examinations. Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch, and M.Plan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.