OJEE 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Up To June 15, Exam To Be Postponed

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has postponed OJEE 2021. The Committee has extended the deadline to register for OJEE up to June 15. The last date to submit the OJEE application fee is June 17. With the extension of the deadline, the exam will also be pushed for few days.

OJEE 2021 was originally scheduled to be held from June 17 to 24 and its admit card was scheduled to be released in the first week of June. The exam has been postponed and the revised schedule for the exam will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- ojee.nic.in regularly for updates.

“In view of the lockdown declared by the Govt. to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), it is hereby announced that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE 2021 is extended up to 15.06.2021 and the last date for fee payment up to 17.06.2021,” the official notice reads.

As per the official notice, OJEEC will notify the revised dates of the exam and release date of OJEE admit card, etc on June 15. “The detailed schedule regarding revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of the examination will be notified in due course of time, on assessment of the situation after 15.06.2021 only,” the notice reads.

The OJEE committee has released separate forms for different examinations. Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch, and M.Plan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

OJEE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 12 exams from a recognized board can apply for undergraduate courses in Odisha. For lateral courses, the students must have completed their bachelor's or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.