OJEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How You Can Download Hall Tickets

OJEE Admit Card 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released the OJEE Admit Card 2021. An official notice reads that the hall tickets have been released on August 29, 2021. Candidates who will be taking the OJEE exam can now download their OJEE hall ticket 2021 from the official website which is ojee.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 6 and 18, 2021. In order to get more information, candidates should visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Candidates should be ready with their Application Number and Date of Birth in order to check admit cards quickly. It is to be noted that the hall ticket will be of four pages. Along with releasing the OJEE Admit Card 2021, a mock test link has also been made available for candidates. Candidates are advised to take the OJEE 2021 Mock Test to get an idea about the exam pattern. Candidates are further advised to check the steps mentioned below to download their admit cards.

OJEE 2021 Exam: Details

As per the latest notification, the OJEE 2021 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be applicable for all the courses. This time the exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts on each day. It is mandatory to follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols. Interested candidates who are planning to take Odisha Joint Entrance Examination this year can check the complete schedule here.

OJEE Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website – ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card.'

Candidates will then have to enter their details like Application Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit

The OJEE Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and print all four pages.

OJEE 2021 Exam dates