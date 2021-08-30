Last Updated:

OJEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How You Can Download Hall Tickets

OJEE Admit Card 2021 has been released on August 28, 2021. Here are the steps registered candidates need to follow to download their hall tickets.

Ruchika Kumari
OJEE Admit Card 2021

OJEE Admit Card 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released the OJEE Admit Card 2021. An official notice reads that the hall tickets have been released on August 29, 2021. Candidates who will be taking the OJEE exam can now download their OJEE hall ticket 2021 from the official website which is ojee.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 6 and 18, 2021. In order to get more information, candidates should visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.  

Candidates should be ready with their Application Number and Date of Birth in order to check admit cards quickly. It is to be noted that the hall ticket will be of four pages. Along with releasing the OJEE Admit Card 2021, a mock test link has also been made available for candidates. Candidates are advised to take the OJEE 2021 Mock Test to get an idea about the exam pattern. Candidates are further advised to check the steps mentioned below to download their admit cards.

OJEE 2021 Exam: Details

As per the latest notification, the OJEE 2021 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be applicable for all the courses. This time the exam is scheduled to be held in three shifts on each day. It is mandatory to follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols. Interested candidates who are planning to take Odisha Joint Entrance Examination this year can check the complete schedule here.

OJEE Admit Card 2021: Steps to download 

  • Candidates should visit the official website – ojee.nic.in 
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card.' 
  • Candidates will then have to enter their details like Application Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit
  • The OJEE Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the details and print all four pages.

OJEE 2021 Exam dates

  • OJEE 2021 B. Pharm will be held on September 6, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am and will continue till11 am. The afternoon shift will start from 12:30 pm and will continue till 2:30 pm. The evening shift will start from 4 pm and will continue till 6 pm.
  • LE Tech (Diploma) will be conducted between 7th September to 9th September 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts (9 am to 11 am) and (12:30 pm to 2:30 pm)
  • OJEE 2021 Integrated MBA will be held on September 7, 2021, between 4 pm and 6 pm
  • M. Pharm + LE Pharm + LE Tech (B. Sc.) will be conducted on September 8, 2021, between 4 pm and 6 pm
  • OJEE 2021 M. Tech (11 subjects) + M. Arch + M. Plan will be held on September 9, 2021, at 4 pm. It will continue till 6 pm
  • MBA exam will  be held on September 15, 2021, in the morning, afternoon, and evening shift
  • OJEE 2021 B. Tech exam will be held on September 16, 2021, in three shifts 
  • The MCA exam will be held on September 18, 2021
