OJEE Counselling 2021 Begins For M.Tech, MBA, MCA & Other Courses

OJEE 2021 counselling update: Skill Development and Technical Education Department of Odisha has started the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2021. The counselling has been started for M.Tech, MBA, MCA, Lateral Entry, M.Arch, and other courses. Candidates have been given time to register themselves for Odisha JEE and fill in their choice till October 16, 2021.

Apart from the above-mentioned courses, the schedule for OJEE 2021 B.Tech counselling has not been announced by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department yet. All those students who want to seek admission through OJEE ranks are advised to visit the official website for being updated. The official website is ojee.nic.in. The list of important dates has also been attached below. Candidates should make sure to complete all the process before the deadline.

OJEE Counselling 2021: Important Dates

Mock result will be released on October 12, 2021

Candidates will have to lock or freeze their choices by October 16, 2021

The first allotment list will be released on October 20, 2021

OJEE Rank holders of lateral entry and masters courses are eligible for admission in respective courses, provided they fulfill all the requisite eligibility criteria. All candidates who are willing to participate in the admission process have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs.450/-. Candidates must go through OJEE Counselling 2021 registration process as shared below.

OJEE Counselling 2021: How to complete process

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Counselling Registration’ link

Candidates will then have to enter the required credentials

Complete the registration process and deposit the application fee online

Complete the choices filling process and click on submit tab.

Also, take a print of the submitted registration form for any future reference during OJEE Counselling 2021.

OJEE 2021 M.tech MBA counselling: Direct links