Last Updated:

OJEE Counselling 2021 Begins For M.Tech, MBA, MCA & Other Courses

OJEE Counselling 2021 has been started for few courses. Candidates who are interested in the same should go through the direct links mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
OJEE Counselling 2021

Image: Pixabay


OJEE 2021 counselling update: Skill Development and Technical Education Department of Odisha has started the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2021. The counselling has been started for M.Tech, MBA, MCA, Lateral Entry, M.Arch, and other courses. Candidates have been given time to register themselves for Odisha JEE and fill in their choice till October 16, 2021.

Apart from the above-mentioned courses, the schedule for OJEE 2021 B.Tech counselling has not been announced by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department yet. All those students who want to seek admission through OJEE ranks are advised to visit the official website for being updated. The official website is ojee.nic.in. The list of important dates has also been attached below. Candidates should make sure to complete all the process before the deadline. 

OJEE Counselling 2021: Important Dates

  • Mock result will be released on October 12, 2021
  • Candidates will have to lock or freeze their choices by October 16, 2021
  • The first allotment list will be released on October 20, 2021

OJEE Rank holders of lateral entry and masters courses are eligible for admission in respective courses, provided they fulfill all the requisite eligibility criteria. All candidates who are willing to participate in the admission process have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs.450/-. Candidates must go through OJEE Counselling 2021 registration process as shared below.

OJEE Counselling 2021: How to complete process 

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, ojee.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Counselling Registration’ link 
  • Candidates will then have to enter the required credentials
  • Complete the registration process and deposit the application fee online
  • Complete the choices filling process and click on submit tab.
  • Also, take a print of the submitted registration form for any future reference during OJEE Counselling 2021.

OJEE 2021 M.tech MBA counselling: Direct links

  • Here is direct link to counselling for LE courses and integrated MBA 
  • Here is the direct link for counselling for MTech, MArch, M.Plan, MPharm, MBA, and MCA courses.
READ | TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration begins today, here's how to register
READ | UPCET 2021 B.Tech counselling registration to end on Oct 6; check steps to apply
READ | OJEE 2021: Exam dates released; Check official schedule & other highlights here
READ | OJEE Admit Card 2021 released, here's how you can download hall tickets
READ | Odisha OJEE Result 2021 declared, here's how to check scorecards
Tags: OJEE Counselling 2021, OJEE Counselling, odisha JEE
First Published:
COMMENT