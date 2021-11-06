OJEE Counselling 2021 Dates Revised: Get Direct Link To Check Full Updated Schedule Here

OJEE Counselling 2021: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2021 dates have been revised by the Examination and e-Counselling system. As per the revised schedule that has been released recently, the round 1 seat allotment list of B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, and integrated master courses will be released on November 9, 2021. All those students who have registered themselves for OJEE 2021 counselling will be able to check it on the official website.

The official website on which it can be checked on ojee.nic.in.

The fee structure has not been published yet, but it is being expected to be published on the OJEE website during counselling after approval by the Government of Odisha. Candidates can now refer to the exact number of seats and branches as it has been uploaded on the official website. The list of important dates has been attached here.

OJEE Counselling 2021 dates: Complete revised schedule here

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on November 7, 2021

Seat Allotment: Round - 1 will be announced on November 9, 2021 at 5 pm

Online reporting, Withdrawal will be done between November 9 and November 12, 2021

Registration/Choice Filling will be done between November 9 and November 13, 2021

Seat Allotment: Round - 2 will be out on November 18, 2021 at 5 pm

Final Round of Allotment Downloading of Final Allotment Letter will be done between November 9 and November 12, 2021

Institution/ college level admission date has not been announced yet

The official notice reads that the round 2 seat allotment result would be declared on November 18, 2021. However, the final allotment letter is scheduled to be out on November 25, 2021, at 5 pm. The counselling authority would declare institution or college level admission details in due course. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on revised OJEE Counselling 2021 dates.