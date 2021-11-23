OJEE Counselling 2021: Deadline To Deposit Fees, Upload Documents Extended Till Today

OJEE Counselling 2021: The deadline to deposit fees and upload documents for BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MSc courses has been extended till Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Earlier the deadline to complete these steps was Monday, November 22, 2021. Since the deadline has been extended, candidates who, due to any reason, could not complete the admission steps can do the same by 2 pm today.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2021 is being conducted for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT, and Int. M.Sc courses. OJEE admission is being conducted under the round two OJEE Seat Allotment Result that was released on Saturday, November 20, 2021. As the seat allotment result has been released, candidates can now proceed with the admission process online.

Candidates who have not checked the result till now can follow the steps mentioned below to view second-round results. For checking the results quickly, candidates should be ready with details like their application number and password to log in. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download OJEE round 2 seat allotment result.

OJEE Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021 released: Steps to check

In order to check results, candidates will have to visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination – ojee.nic.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should scroll down and click on the link that reads, "COUNSELLING FOR BTECH, BARCH, BPLAN, INT MSc, BCAT COURSES."

Once candidates are redirected to the result page, they should enter required credentials like application number and password and then click on submit

Post submitting, the seat allotment result for this round will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should then cross-check details, download and print a copy of the same for future references

Here is the direct link to view OJEE round 2 seat allotment result

In case candidates want an option of withdrawal/exit from this process, they may exercise this option between November 20 and November 23, 2021. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated. Candidates are advised to install the "Sandes" mobile app on their smartphone with their registered mobile number to get all counseling-related OTP and messages.