OJEE Counselling 2021: Mock Seat Allotment 2 Result Declared, Here's How To Check

Odisha JEE UPDATE: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Counselling 2021 second mock seat allotment list has been released on October 31, 2021. This year the registration process was started on October 17, 2021. All those candidates who are participating in ongoing counselling can check the result on the official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates should make sure to apply for OJEE Counselling 2021 till November 2, 2021. The important dates and steps to check results have been mentioned here.

OJEE Counselling 2021: Important dates

OJEE Counselling 2021: Mock test II allotment result has been declared on October 31, 2021 (5 pm).

Deadline to register for OJEE Counselling 2021 is November 2, 2021 (10 pm)

The first round of seat allotment will be conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Committee on November 5, 2021, at 5 pm

OJEE Counselling 2021: Admission | Second Mock Seat Allotment List

The mock seat allotment list will be announced for the admission of candidates to B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, INT MSc, and B.CAT courses across Odisha. On November 5, 2021, the state board will announce the first seat allotment list, after which the candidates will have to select seats by paying an acceptance fee for the same and by uploading the required documents. To download the second mock seat allotment, it is recommended to follow the steps given below.

OJEE Counselling 2021: How to download the result