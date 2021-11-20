OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Odisha JEE Counselling 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2021, is being conducted for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT, and Int. M.Sc courses. According to the revised schedule issued by the exam conducting body, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be released today, November 20, 2021. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check them by visiting the official website - ojee.nic.in.
According to an official statement, "All candidates who have paid the part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee and have verified their documents can download their final allotment letter." Then, they have to report to the finally allotted institute/college for final admission within 30.11.2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled and the vacant seats may be filled through "institute/college level admission," it read.