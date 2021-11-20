OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today

Odisha JEE Counselling 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2021, is being conducted for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT, and Int. M.Sc courses. According to the revised schedule issued by the exam conducting body, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be released today, November 20, 2021. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check them by visiting the official website - ojee.nic.in.

OJEE round 2 seat allotment result | Official Notice

According to an official statement, "All candidates who have paid the part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee and have verified their documents can download their final allotment letter." Then, they have to report to the finally allotted institute/college for final admission within 30.11.2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled and the vacant seats may be filled through "institute/college level admission," it read.

OJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here's how check the Round 2 seat allocation results

Step 1: In order to check the result, candidates must visit the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination - ojee.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, scroll down and click on the link/tab that reads, " COUNSELLING FOR BTECH, BARCH, BPLAN, INT MSc, BCAT COURSES ."

." STEP 3: Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here - Round 2 Seat Allotment result for OJEE Counselling 2021 ( CLICK HERE )

) STEP 4:Candidates are required to fill in their credentials such as application number and password and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5:The seat allotment result for this round will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

Image: PTI