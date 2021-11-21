OJEE Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result 2021 Released For Round 2, Check Direct Link

OJEE Counselling 2021: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2021 is being conducted for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT and Int. M.Sc courses. The round two seat allotment result has been released on Saturday, November 20, 2021. All the candidates who took the exam and were waiting for their results can check it now. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below and can also click on the direct link to view results. For more information related to counselling and merit lists, candidates can visit the official website ojee.nic.in.

The seat allotment result for first round was released on November 10, 2021. However, it was expected to be declared earlier but it got delayed due to some unavoidable reasons. Since the seat allotment result has been released, candidates can now proceed with the admission process online. The last date to complete OJEE online admission process is November 22, 2021. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with details like their application number and password to log in. The steps to check results have been attached here. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download the results.

OJEE Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021 released: Here's how to check

STEP 1- For checking the results, candidates will have to visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination – ojee.nic.in.

On the Homepage, scroll down and click on the link that reads, "COUNSELLING FOR BTECH, BARCH, BPLAN, INT MSc, BCAT COURSES."

After being redirected to the result page enter required credentials like application number and password and then click on submit

The seat allotment result for this round will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references

Here is the direct link to download OJEE round 2 seat allotment result

Candidates must know that they would also get an option of withdrawal/exit from this process. In case they want to, they may exercise this option from November 20 to 23, 2021. As mentioned above, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates on OJEE Counselling 2021.