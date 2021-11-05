OJEE Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today; Check Important Dates

OJEE Counselling 2021: The Seat Allotment Result Round 1 is expected to be announced today on the official website-ojee.nic.in. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Counselling 2021 registration started for candidates on October 17 and the registration process ended on November 2, 2021, at 10 pm. This counselling procedure is being held for the admission of candidates to B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.Cat, and Integrated M.Sc courses. Check key details below.

OJEE Counselling 2021: Here's how to download Odisha JEE Counselling

STEP 1: To download the OJEE Counselling schedule, visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now click on the link that reads, "COUNSELLING FOR BTECH, BARC, BPLAN, INT Msc, BCAT COURSES."

STEP 3: Automatically, a new window will open up.

STEP 4: Candidates now need to log in with credentials such as JEE Main Application Number and Password or OJEE Application Number and Password.

STEP 5: Next, the Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 would be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Candidates should keep a copy of the result for future reference.

OJEE 2021: Important Dates

Events Date Time Registration and Choice Filling October 17, 2021 5:00 pm Display of Mock Seat Allotment 1 October 28, 2021 5:00 pm Display of Mock Seat Allotment 2 October 31, 2021 5:00 pm Registration ends November 2, 2021 Till 10:00 pm Seat Allotment result for Round 1 November 5, 2021 5:00 pm Admission processes like document verification etc November 5 to 8, 2021 - Registration for special rank holders November 6 to 11 2021 - Seat allotment result for Round 2 November 14, 2021 5:00 pm

OJEE Seat Allotment Result

After the declaration of the seat allotment result, the board will start online reporting for candidates. To confirm admission, candidates need to freeze their choice by paying a seat confirmation fee and uploading the necessary documents. If candidates have any queries about round 1, they can respond to them by November 11, 2021, at 5 pm. It is recorded to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information for OJEE Seat allotment Result 2022.

