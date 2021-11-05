OJEE Counselling 2021: Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today; Check Important Dates

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
OJEE Counselling 2021: The Seat Allotment Result Round 1 is expected to be announced today on the official website-ojee.nic.in. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Counselling 2021 registration started for candidates on October 17 and the registration process ended on November 2, 2021, at 10 pm. This counselling procedure is being held for the admission of candidates to B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.Cat, and Integrated M.Sc courses. Check key details below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After the declaration of the seat allotment result, the board will start online reporting for candidates. To confirm admission, candidates need to freeze their choice by paying a seat confirmation fee and uploading the necessary documents. If candidates have any queries about round 1, they can respond to them by November 11, 2021, at 5 pm. It is recorded to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information for OJEE Seat allotment Result 2022.