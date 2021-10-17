OJEE Counselling: Registrations Begin Today For BTech, BArch & Other Courses; Check Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
OJEE Counselling 2021: The counseling procedure for admission to various courses through Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has started today, October 17, from 5 p.m. Eligible candidates can register their names for admission into various courses including BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, and Int MSc. The registration link is available on the official website - ojee.nic.in.
This year, OJEE Counselling 2021 will be conducted in various rounds. Notably, the last date for Round 1 registration and choice locking procedure is November 2, 2021, and the Seat Allotment List will be released on November 5, 2021. This year, the exam conducting body will also hold a special round of counseling. Check the important dates and key details below.
According to the OJEE official notice, candidates are asked to complete the admission procedure after the declaration of the seat allotment list. To complete the admission procedure, candidates will have to pay a fee along with document verification and so on. Candidates are advised to check the official website for more updates on OJEE Counselling 2021.