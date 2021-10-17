OJEE Counselling: Registrations Begin Today For BTech, BArch & Other Courses; Check Here

OJEE Counselling 2021: The counseling procedure for admission to various courses through Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has started today, October 17, from 5 p.m. Eligible candidates can register their names for admission into various courses including BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, and Int MSc. The registration link is available on the official website - ojee.nic.in.

This year, OJEE Counselling 2021 will be conducted in various rounds. Notably, the last date for Round 1 registration and choice locking procedure is November 2, 2021, and the Seat Allotment List will be released on November 5, 2021. This year, the exam conducting body will also hold a special round of counseling. Check the important dates and key details below.

OJEE 2021: Important dates

Event Dates Times Registration and Choice Filling October 17, 2021 5:00 pm Display of Mock Seat Allotment 1 October 28, 2021 5:00 pm Display of Mock Seat Allotment 2 October 31, 2021 5:00 pm Registration ends November 2, 2021 Till 10:00pm Seat Allotment result for Round 1 November 5, 2021 5:00 pm Admission processes like document verification etc November 5 to 8, 2021 - Registration for special rank holders November 6 to 11 2021 - Seat allotment result for Round 2 November 14, 2021 5:00 pm

OJEE Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: To apply candidates have to visit the official website - ojee.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, select the link that reads, 'Register for B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Plan, B.CAT, and Int. M.Sc courses 2021".

STEP 3: Automatically a new page will open, enter your credentials.

STEP 4: Enter details and upload the required documents then click on " Submit ."

." STEP 5: The registration for OJEE Counselling 2021 is done.

STEP 6: Take a printout of the form for future use.

OJEE Counselling: More details

According to the OJEE official notice, candidates are asked to complete the admission procedure after the declaration of the seat allotment list. To complete the admission procedure, candidates will have to pay a fee along with document verification and so on. Candidates are advised to check the official website for more updates on OJEE Counselling 2021.

