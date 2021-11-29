OJEE NEET Counselling Postponed For All India Quota Seats Till Further Notice

OJEE NEET Counselling Update: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has announced that the NEET 2021 counselling process has been postponed for 85 per cent all India quota seats. As per the schedule released earlier, the Odisha NEET counselling was scheduled to begin on Monday, November 29, 2021, which has now been postponed. However, the revised date has not been announced by the exam board yet. The websites on which candidates will have to get themselves registered for counselling has been attached below.

An official statement reads, “This is for the information of all concerned, that the process of registration for counselling and admission in MBBS/BDS courses, that was scheduled to start from 29.11.2021, is hereby deferred till further notice”

OJEE NEET Counselling Registration: List of websites

ojee.nic.in odishajee.com

OJEE board has prepared NEET UG 2021 merit list. On the basis of merit list, admission to MBBS and BDS seats of different government and Hi-Tech Medical (private) colleges of Odisha for the 2021-22 session will be done. It will be conducted following rules and regulations of the state government. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website as the OJEE NEET counselling date will be published on the official website.

NTA to prepare NEET results

National Testing Agency has issued a clarification that it will be preparing the NEET results and prepare the rank list. The rank list released by NTA will further be used by state and central counselling bodies to fill undergraduate medical seats. Medical Counselling Committee is responsible for conducting all India quota medical counselling. Whereas, the state bodies like OJEE conducts state quota medical counselling. NEET counselling process will soon be started by MCC at mcc.nic.in

“NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it and no change in any data will be made by the NTA,” the agency said.

Odisha NEET Counselling 2021: List of Documents Required

Candidates will first have to register themselves for counselling. The candidates who will be shortlisted for admission and seat allotment will in the next step have to undergo document verification. For the document verification round, candidates should be ready with the documents mentioned below.