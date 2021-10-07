OJEE Result 2021 Out For B.CAT Course, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

OJEE results 2021: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Thursday, October 7, released OJEE Result 2021. The Odisha JEE result that has been released for the B.CAT course is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards online. The official website that candidates will have to visit is ojee.nic.in.

The result has been released for the entrance examination that was conducted on September 30, 2021. The exam was conducted in two shifts at test venues located in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Balasore. Follow the steps mentioned below to download OJEE 2021 results. The direct link to check the OJEE result has also been attached below

OJEE Result 2021: Steps to check JEE scorecards

Candidates should visit the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on OJEE Result 2021 for B.CAT course

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the result page

Candidates can also take a printout and keep it with themselves for future reference

All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, can take part in OJEE counselling for admission to B. CAT. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE. Here is the direct link to check the same.

OJEE 2021: Result for B.Pharma and BSc

Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) has been declared by the Skill Development and Technical Education Minister of Odisha on September 29, 2021. As per an official statement, a total of 65, 763 candidates registered for the exam out of which 49,360 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 49,279 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses. The official tweet reads, "Total 65, 763 candidates registered for the exam out of which 49,360 candidates appeared the test and 49,279 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses. The candidates can download their rank cards from the OJEE website: http://ojee.nic.in."

