'Once Fever Was Down...': JEE Main Result Topper Talks About Testing Positive For COVID-19

The National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main result 2021 yesterday on March 8, 2021. The students were eagerly waiting to get their JEE Main result ever since the exam was conducted. The result was delayed by a day as it was earlier announced that the results will be out on March 7, 2021. In the JEE Main result 2021, six candidates have secured a perfect NTA score of 100. One such JEE Main result topper, Ranjim Prabal Das recently talked about his future plans with ANI. He also revealed that he was tested positive for COVID-19. For all the people who are wondering about it, here is a look at what the JEE Main result topper, Ranjim Prabal Das had to say about being COVID-19 positive and his recovery.

JEE Main result topper, Ranjim Prabal Das on testing positive for COVID-19

Despite being positive for the COVID-19, Ranjim Prabal Das made sure that he does not fall back in his studies. His determination is earning him praises from a lot of people. During his interview, Ranjim Prabal Das shared that he had been tested positive for COVID-19.

During his interview, he also shared that he follows Elon Musk and plans to go to IIT Delhi for his higher studies. If that does not happen, he will go to IISc Bengaluru for his science graduation, added the topper. Here is a look at the tweet by ANI about JEE Main result topper, Ranjim Prabal Das.

I follow Elon Musk & I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise I'll go to IISc Bengaluru for science graduation. When I tested COVID positive I focused on healing. Once fever was down I got back to studies: Ranjim Prabal Das who secured 100 NTA score in #JEEMains pic.twitter.com/Lrjs8GvE7Y — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

JEE Main result 2021

The other five toppers who scored a perfect NTA score of 100 are Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria from Delhi (NCT), Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat. Komma Sharanya from Telangana topped the female candidates with a score of 99.99. This time, NTA will not release the All India Ranks of candidates for the February exam. The NTA had conducted the first cycle of JEE Main exam from February 23 to February 26, 2021. A total of 652627 (6.52 lacs) candidates had registered themselves for the examination out of which 620978 (6.20 lacs) candidates appeared for Paper 1 of JEE Main.

(image, inputs: ANI)