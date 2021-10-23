ONGC Answer Key For Finance & Accountant Officer, Security Officer, AEE Out; Check Details

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has released the ONGC Answer Key 2021 on the official website. The exam for which the answer key has been released was conducted in Computer Based Test mode on October 17 and October 18, 2021. All the candidates who registered themselves and appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the answer key and also for more details. The steps to check the answer key have been mentioned here.

Candidates took the exam conducted by ONGC at venues that were based on the respective choice of candidates. Candidates are hereby informed that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore candidates have an option of raising the objections online. The final answer key will be prepared based on objections raised. The results will then be prepared based on the final answer key. The positions for which the Answer Key has been released are Finance & Accountant Officer, Security Officer, and Assistant Executive Engineer, Environment.

ONGC Exam 2021: Important dates

The exam was conducted on October 17 and 18, 2021

Answer Key has been released October 22, 2021

ONGC Answer Key 2021: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website- ongcindia.com.

On the homepage, click on the career tab and then click on recruitment notice

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the notification which reads, "Objection Management for the CBT concluded on 17th & 18th October 2021 against ONGC Advt. No. 1/2019(R&P)."

Candidates will be able to see the answer key on the screen

Candidates are further advised to cross-check the answers and keep a copy of the answer key for future reference.

Through this exam, ONGC aims to hire 56 candidates. ONGC will also conduct a personal interview round. Candidates who qualify for the CBT will be shortlisted and called for the interview in a 1:5 ratio. For more details, candidates can keep an eye on the official website.

Image: Shutterstock