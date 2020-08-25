ONGC Apprentice Merit List: ONGC Merit List 2020 To Be Released On Sept 3 On Ongcindia.com

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited / ONGC India has postponed the release of ONGC Apprentice Merit List for 2020. The merit list was scheduled to be announced within the month of August. However, it has been postponed to early September. The ONGC Apprentice Merit List will be announced for 4182 posts of Trade & Technician Apprentice. Candidates who have applied for the ONGC Recruitment are advised to check the corporations official website of regularly. Read on to find out, when the merit list will be released.

Read | NEET 2020: NTA releases exam centre details for applicants at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

ONGC Apprentice Merit List

When will the ONGC merit list 2020 be released?

According to the corporation's official website, the ONGC Apprentice merit list has been postponed to September 3. The Merit List will be made available in the form of a pdf document. Moreover, the corporation has revealed that it will be uploading it for the document verification of Apprenticeship posts.

Read | MCI tells SC postponing NEET 2020 will be 'drastic deviation' from academic schedule

Candidates will be able to check the ONGC merit list 2020 on www.ongcapprentices.co.in or ongcindia.com, apprenticeshipindia.org. The list will be made available trade wise & sector-wise. The educational qualification required for candidates to apply in this recruitment drive was ITI, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degree.

Read | NEET 2020 & JEE Mains: NTA says both exams will be conducted in September

Which posts are available witting the ONGC Recruitment drive?

ONGC will be releasing the merit list for Gujarat, Kakinada, Mumbai, Assam, Tripura, and other work centres. There are 4182 vacancies for Trade and Technician Apprentices for Accountant, Assistant HR, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Draughtsman, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, and other Trade posts. The dates for candidate registration were between 29 July 2020 to 17 August 2020.

Read | NEET 2020 and JEE Main update: Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone exam

Number of Seats available in ONGC recruitment drive