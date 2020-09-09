Online Courses In India: Here Is A List Of Interesting Courses That You Can Do From Home

With the coronavirus lockdown leaving so much time in people’s hand, many might wonder about the best usage of time. Online courses are one such way to make the most of the time at home. Apart from private certified courses, there are government certified online courses in India, which people can make most of.

Paid online courses in India

Any learning enthusiasts can invest in paid online learning, like a digital media course, content writing course. With the help of gateways like Shine Learning, UpGrad and Skillshare, anyone can invest the time into acquiring a new skill. For example, Skillshare offers a lot of courses in a creative field like video editing, photo editing, writing and more. UpGrad brings a list of courses that can suit the profile of an individual, for example- Digital media courses from MICA or a writing workshop with an expert.

Unpaid online courses during lockdown

Google offers courses in Adwords, Google Analytics, Digital Media certification for free. People who wish to add to their skill sets can surely explore them. Google Digital Garage, which is best suited for people interested for Digital Marketing, can be a great way to build on the skill set. Apart from that Alison is good for people in the field of IT, science, coding. More courses can be explored on Udemy for people interested in marketing and design.

Paid diploma courses

MICA, IMT, KC are some of the institutions which offer professional career-enhancing paid courses as per their official website. The courses range from sports management to digital space. Some of the courses offer internships on completion as per the official website.

MBA courses online

NM Institute in Mumbai offer paid part-time MBA course. This year, the course has shifted online due to the pandemic. According to Coursera, some international MBA programs that enhance professional profile are as follows-

Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University

Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from HEC Paris

