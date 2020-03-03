OPSC AEE Result For 2019-2020 Announced On The Official Website

OPSC AEE Result for the year 2019 to 2020 has been announced. The Odisha Public Service Commission has announced the OPSC result for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer for Civil or Mechanical. The candidates who have appeared for this exam will have to download their OPSC AEE Result from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission. The OPSC AEE result will be based on the written exam which was held on December 15 last year.

The candidates who have been shortlisted will be appearing for the Certificate Verification Round which will begin on March 11 onwards at the office of the commission. The candidates will have to download an Attestation Form and Bio-data form which is available on the official website. The candidates will also have to carry all the relevant certificates and other required documents.

OPSC will be shortly uploading the detailed schedule for the document verification on its official website. The OPSC AEE exam was held on December 15. The exam took place in two shifts for the recruitment of 386 vacancies for the Assistant Executive Engineers in Civil and Mechanical Departments. Total of 777 candidates has appeared for the written exam out of which only 706 candidates were shortlisted in OPSC AEE Mechanical Exam and total 71 were shortlisted in OPSC AEE Civil Exam.

How to download OPSC AEE Result for 2019 - 2020

The candidates will have to follow these simple steps to check their OPSC AEE results from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission. Follow the steps given below.

The candidate will have to visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission.

The candidate will then have to look for the latest announcement or notification tab on the official website.

The candidate will have to click on the result for the written exam held for the recruitment of the post of Assistant Executive Engineer for Civil and Mechanical tab which will appear on the home page.

In the next step, the PDF file will open

The candidate can download the result for future use.

