OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Admit Card Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

The Odisha Public Service Commission has released OPSC civil services prelims 2020 admit card. The scorecards have been released on August 20, 2021. Here are the steps registered candidates need to follow to check their Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020 hall ticket. The admit card has been uploaded on the official website of OPSC which is opsc.gov.in. The details of admission certificate has also been mentioned in this article.

Steps to download OPSC prelims admit card

Registered candidates should visit the official website of OPSC which is opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, the candidate should click on the hall ticket link to download admit card

Post clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another page

OR here is the direct link to download hall ticket

Key in the required credentials to view admit card

Cross-check the details and download the OPSC prelims admit card

Candidates are advised to take printout of the same for carrying it to exam centre

Along with admit card, candidates can also download the Admission Certificate and Instruction for the OCS-2020 preliminary examination. The admission certificate can be downloaded from http://opsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2021. Exam will be conducted in two shifts. Paper I will be conducted between 10.00 AM and 12.00 moon. Paper-II will be held between 1.30 PM and 3.30 PM. Paper-I will consist 100 of objective-type questions with multiple choice answers, whereas Paper-II will consist of 80 questions. The exam will be held in these five zones.

Balasore Berhampur Bhubaneswar Cuttack Sambalpur

Candidates are advised that they should read the instructions given on OPSC hall ticket carefully. Admit cards will have details about exam venue, reporting time, and exam day instructions. OPSC had earlier notified that a total of 392 candidates will be selected through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The registration process was for the same was conducted earlier this year in January and February. The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam, the main exam, and a Personality Test/Interview round.