OPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer Date Has Been Announced, Check Details Here

OPSC homeopathic medical officer exam date has been announced. As per the schedule released by Odisha Public Service Commission, it is going to conduct a computer-based recruitment test on September 26, 2021. The recruitment test is for the selection of homeopathic medical officers. Registered candidates can check the details on the official website, The hall tickets for the above-mentioned exams will be released on September 21, 2021.

OPSC exam is scheduled to be conducted at seven centers in Bhubaneswar. The exam center details along with the candidate's roll numbers have been declared. This year the examination is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions namely morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be conducted between 10 am and 11.30 am, whereas the afternoon session will be conducted between 2 pm and 3.30 pm.

The commission said, “The candidates can familiarize themselves for appearing on the exam through the mock test link to be provided in the website of the Commission with effect from September 21.”

OPSC Dental Surgeon date

Odisha Public Service Commission has also released the examination date for the postition of Dental Surgeon. The examination is being conducted to hire 82 candidates. Candidates will have to sit for exam for 3 hours. The admit cards will be released on September 27, 2021. Over 900 students will be appearing for the Dental Surgeon Exam. This examination will be conducted for 200 marks. Minimum age limit is 21 and the maximum age limit is 32. The upper age limit is relaxabale up to five years.

OPSC 2021: Examination Centres