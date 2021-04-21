OPSC Medical Officer Exam 2021 Postponed; New Exam Dates Set For April 28, 2021

The Odisha Public Service Commission OPSC has rescheduled the OPSC Medical Officer examination that was originally scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2021. The exam has been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19, all across the country. Read on to know the OPSC Medical Officer 2021 exam date.

OPSC Medical Officer Exam Date Rescheduled

The OPSC has decided to move the OPSC Medical Exam date to April 28, 2021, because of the rising cases of COVID 19 in the area. You can check out the official notification announcing the same on the official website here - https://www.opsc.gov.in/Public/OPSC/Default.aspx. As per the notification, the candidates who are taking the exam should note that - 'Roll Nos allotted to the candidates will remain unchanged except in respect of centre Silicon Institute of Technology Bhubaneshwar, in place of which Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement (GITA), Bhubaneswar has now been a centre. The Roll Nos which were assigned to Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar is now allotted to Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement (GITA), Bhubaneswar.' Candidates are advised to check out the official notice on the opsc.gov.in website. The decision to delay the exam was taken after the Odisha government announced a weekend shutdown in the state due to the surge in COVID 19 cases.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:- Candidates should have an MBBS degree or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical institutions recognized by the Medical Council of India. They should be registered under the Odisha Medical Registration Act. Those who do not belong to the state can get themselves registered before the issuance of an appointment letter. The application fee for registration is set at Rs 500.

Candidates will be selected based on the written test and career marking. Weightage of 70% will be given to written test and 30% will be given for career marking. The written exam will be held in Cuttack/ Bhubaneswar. The written exam will be 200 marks for three hours. The syllabus for the exam will be as per the MCI syllabus for MBBS. Stay tuned for more updates on OPSC Recruitment and other govt recruitment programs.

Image Source: Shutterstock