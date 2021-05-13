Last Updated:

OPSC Medical Officer Result 2021: OPSC MO Merit List Released At Opsc.gov.in, Check Here

OPSC Medical Officer Result 2021: OPSC has released MO final result. Check OPSC MO Provisional merit list here. See full details, steps to check and direct link

OPSC Medical Officer Result 2021

OPSC MO Final Result 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday declared the final results for Medical Officer (assistant surgeon) recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared in the OPSC Medical officer recruitment exam can check the provisional merit list on the official website- opsc.gov.in. A total of 786 candidates have passed the exam. 

OPSC has released the list of qualified candidates in the order of merit list on its official website. Candidates will have to visit the site and check their roll numbers in the OPSC MO merit list. The merit list has been prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in the computer-based test. 

The final merit list will be released after the document verification process. Candidates who fail to furnish documents supporting their information filled in the application form related to marks secured in class 10th, 12th, and MBBS exams will not be considered for final appointment. 

How to check OPSC Medical Officer Final Result

  • Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads - Recommendation Notice-Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers(Asst. Surgeon) (Advt. No. 09 of 2020-21)
  • A new page will open on your screen
  • You will find the OPSC MO provisional merit list'
  • Look for your roll number
  • Take a printout of the list for future reference. 

Direct link to check OPSC MO merit list

First Published:
