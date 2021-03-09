OPSC OJS Result 2021 Declared For Civil Judge Post At Opsc.gov.in, See How To Download

Odisha Public Service Commission has declared the OPSC OJS result 2021. The result for the Odisha Judicial Service examination has been released on the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in. The candidates were eagerly waiting to get an update about their Odisha Judicial Service examination’s result ever since it was conducted. The recent announcement of this OPSC OJS result comes as a sigh of relief for all the candidates. The OPSC OJS result can now be accessed by all the candidates by going to the above-mentioned website. The commission has declared details about the candidates who have been shortlisted. For all the people who are wondering about the OPSC OJS result 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

OPSC OJS result 2021 declared

The commission has released the names of 47 candidates who have been appointed for the post of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Service. Out of the 47 names, there are 30 women candidates who have been selected. The list contains the names of the candidates in order of merit. All the candidates who have appeared in the various stages for the recruitment of Odisha Judicial Service Civil Judge Post can now go to the official website and check for their names. The applications for the post were invited against the advertisement no-12/2019-20 on its official website. In the advertisement, it was mentioned that a total of 51 posts are on offer. A lot of people are still curious to know how to check the OPSC OJS result. Here is a look at how to do the OPSC OJS result download.

Go to the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the what’s New section and look for a notice which reads as, “Recommendation Notice - Odisha Judicial Service -2019 (Advt. No. 12 of 2019-20)”

Click on the View PDF option in front of the text.

Your OPSC OJS result will be downloaded.

Open the result PDF and look for your name in the list of candidates.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to various recruitments.

Image Credits: Shutterstock