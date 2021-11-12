OPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 381 Assistant Professor Posts

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor Broad Specialty of Government MCHs in the rank of Group-A under the state Health & Family Welfare Department. Candidates can apply online through the proforma application available on the official website - opsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the window for registration and payment of examination fees will be available from November 22, 2021, to December 20, 2021.
December 27, 2021, is the last date for the submission of registered online applications for recruitment to 381 posts of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) in Group A. Candidates aged between 21 and 45 years can apply for the posts, while there are some age relaxations of five years for candidates belonging to the categories of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC). Check key details below.