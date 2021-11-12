OPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 381 Assistant Professor Posts

OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor Broad Specialty of Government MCHs in the rank of Group-A under the state Health & Family Welfare Department. Candidates can apply online through the proforma application available on the official website - opsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the window for registration and payment of examination fees will be available from November 22, 2021, to December 20, 2021.

December 27, 2021, is the last date for the submission of registered online applications for recruitment to 381 posts of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) in Group A. Candidates aged between 21 and 45 years can apply for the posts, while there are some age relaxations of five years for candidates belonging to the categories of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC). Check key details below.

OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification | Selection process

The candidates must have acquired a postgraduate degree in the relevant board specialty/super specialty or any other equivalent degree.

Candidates having a training certificate for the Diplomate National Board in the concerned subject are also eligible.

The board will select the candidates based on their performance on the written test.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for Odisha Assistant Professor

To apply, candidates must open the official website on their laptop or mobile phone. Fill in the application form available on the official page. Candidates need to scan their latest passport-sized photograph along with a scanned image of their signature. After filling in all the details, candidates are required to submit the online application form.

