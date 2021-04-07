OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 92 Assistant Soil Conversation Officer Posts

Earlier today, the Odisha Public Service Commission released an official OPSC recruitment notification that stated the commencement of the recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer in Class II Group B of Odisha Soil Conservation Service under the Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department. Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website, of which a direct link will be provided below, to apply and check further details. The last date for the submission of the application for OPSC Recruitment 2021 is May 24, 2021. Candidates are requested to submit their applications for OPSC vacancy as soon as possible so as to avoid a last-minute rush.

OPSC Recruitment 2021

Important Dates mentioned in the OPSC Recruitment Notification

Opening Date for Submission of Application: April 23, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 24, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: May 31, 2021

OPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Soil Conservation Officer-92 Posts

Sr No. Category Number of Vacancies 1 Unreserved 46 2 SEBC 10 3 Scheduled Caste 15 4 Scheduled Tribe 21 Total 92

Out of the total OPSC vacancy mentioned above, 3 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen, 4 for Persons with Disability and 1 for Sportsperson.

OPSC Assistant Officer Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, the candidate must be equipped with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture OR BSc in Horticulture OR Bachelor in Agricultural Engineering OR BSc in Forestry. The degrees must be valid and certified by a recognized university/institute. The age limit is mentioned as a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 32 years as of the 1st day of January 2021.

OPSC 2021 Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained by them in the competitive recruitment examination, which will be a written test. The written test shall comprise of two papers together carrying 200 marks. The papers will be MCQ based, with 100 questions in total carrying one mark each. The candidate will be required to follow the written exam up with an interview thereafter. The Interview/Viva test carries 25 marks.

Direct Link for the OPSC Recruitment Notification

