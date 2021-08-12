OPSC Recruitment 2021: Exam For Medical Officer To Be Held On September 1, See Details

OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission has released a notification about the OPSC MO recruitment exam date. The Commission said that the exam for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) will be held on September 1, 2021. Interested candidates are hereby informed that the number of vacancies for the above-mentioned post is 1586. Candidates who registered themselves or want to register for the same can check all the details at opsc.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the Odisha Public Service Commission released the recruitment notification on August 7, 2021. It was regarding the position of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon). Interested candidates are hereby informed that the registration process is still going on. In order to register for the same, the candidate should be aged between 21 to 37 years of age. Further, it is also mandatory that the candidate should have completed MBBS degree or any equivalent degree. Only degrees of recognized university or the Medical Council of India will be considered.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The recruitment notice was released by the Commission on August 7, 2021

The last date to register for the post of Medical Officer, Assistant Surgeon is August 21, 2021

As per the schedule released, Odisha MO exam date is September 1, 2021

Post medical officer exam: Centre

Exam will be conducted in Cuttack or Bhubaneswar

Candidates will get to see the details on the admit cards. The release date of hall tickets has not been announced yet.

OPSC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidate should visit the official website of OPSC which is mentioned above

On the homepage, click on apply online option and choose the post

Post clicking on the option, a new window will pop up on the screen

OR here is the direct link to register

After reading the details, click on the register new option

Candidates will have to fill their application form and upload the required documents such as Aadhar card, Pan card, and others.

Post filling the details, candidates will have to pay the fee online through debit or credit card or net banking

A confirmation window will appear on the screen, candidates are advised to take a screenshot or keep a copy of the form for future reference,

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Exam: Details

The OPSC Recruitment 2021 Exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours. The exam will be MCQ-based and will be of 200 marks. Candidates are hereby informed that negative marking will not be there. For more details like syllabus, candidates should keep visiting the official websites.