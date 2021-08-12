OPSC Recruitment 2021: Exam For Medical Officer To Be Held On September 1, See Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
OPSC Recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission has released a notification about the OPSC MO recruitment exam date. The Commission said that the exam for the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) will be held on September 1, 2021. Interested candidates are hereby informed that the number of vacancies for the above-mentioned post is 1586. Candidates who registered themselves or want to register for the same can check all the details at opsc.gov.in.
It is to be noted that the Odisha Public Service Commission released the recruitment notification on August 7, 2021. It was regarding the position of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon). Interested candidates are hereby informed that the registration process is still going on. In order to register for the same, the candidate should be aged between 21 to 37 years of age. Further, it is also mandatory that the candidate should have completed MBBS degree or any equivalent degree. Only degrees of recognized university or the Medical Council of India will be considered.
The OPSC Recruitment 2021 Exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours. The exam will be MCQ-based and will be of 200 marks. Candidates are hereby informed that negative marking will not be there. For more details like syllabus, candidates should keep visiting the official websites.